Lassa Fever outbreak: We’re ready for any eventuality ― NAUTH

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra State said they ready to tackle any outbreak of the ravaging Lassa Fever epidemic, that is affecting the country.

Chairman, Medical and Advisory Committee, CMAC, Dr Joseph Ugboaja, disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen at NAUTH Nnewi.

He said the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Professor Anthony Igwegbe, has called a meeting of the relevant stakeholders to ensure that everything is ready for any eventuality, just as he ensured that there are enough drugs for any eventuality.

NAUTH is ready to contain any outbreak of the epidemic that has reportedly killed 29 in 11 States across Nigeria, NAUTH, readiness had been in the areas of sensitization of the hospital and host communities on prevention.

“What we do is that once we suspect, the patient is moved straight to the isolation ward where the trained healthcare personnel would work on the person.

“We are also mobilising healthcare workers on how to protect themselves and how to be able to identify a likely case, so as to mount the necessary response.

“The hospital has a standby Lassa Fever Committee working round the year to tackle the epidemic, and the health institution has drawn up algorithms pasted at strategic places and fumigated the hospital environment, just as it has ensured steady running of clean water for adequate sanitation.

“Specifically in terms of response, we have two prongs: first is building and equipping an isolation centre, we are the first health institution in the South East to have a fully accredited isolation centre for such emergency cases, the centre is built and equipped with the necessary infrastructure.”

Dr Ugbaja also disclosed that the institution has sent people for training on how to manage suspicious cases, including, four doctors who are medical officers, eight nurses, microbiologists, consultants and family medicine physicians.

“We also sent pharmacists, a medical laboratory scientist, hygienist and of course other relevant health workers, ” he explained.

“The medical experts were at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State for two weeks to have the necessary training on how to tackle the outbreak of any epidemic disease.”

