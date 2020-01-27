Lassa Fever: Kwara Govt. begins border screening

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara Government on Monday says it has begun intensive surveillance and screening at its land borders and the Ilorin International Airport to check the spread of Lassa fever into the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq, made this known at a news conference in Ilorin.

He called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases at the nearest health centre.

The commissioner said that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had directed that surveillance and screening be intensified at the borders and at the airport.

He added that “we are working with the airport health authorities to ensure that any foreigner or traveller coming to Kwara is screened.”

Rasaq said the state government had completed the construction of an isolation centre and activated State Epidemic Preparedness and Response, Rapid Response Teams and Incident Command System at the Kwara State Emergency Operation Centre to coordinate any outbreak of the disease currently ravaging some states.

“The disease has remained a public health challenge and has affected some states. We do not have any case in the state but it is important to be prepared.

“We have also designated an isolation centre for Lassa fever clinical management in Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, and made available response commodities and medicines.”

He urged residents of the state to adopt regular hand washing, proper cleaning of surroundings and household items.

Rasaq also urged the people to keep their food items in good and hygienic conditions and encouraged them to eliminate rats in their homes and communities, as well as desist from using bare hands to touch trapped rats.

He pledged that the state would continue to sensitise health workers to have high index of suspicion and adhere strictly to standard precautions while providing care to patients.

