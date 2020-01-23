LASSA FEVER: Delta Govt assures on tackling the disease

Kindly Share This Story:

…donates isolation centre to FMC

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Government has expressed its readiness to tackle the dreaded Lassa fever in the event of outbreak of the disease in the State, urging Deltans and non Deltans alike not to panic over the rumour of outbreak of disease in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye gave the assurance during a press briefing in response to the rumour of outbreak of disease at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba.

ALSO READ: African countries step up screenings amid China coronavirus outbreak

Ononye, however, admitted the treatment of two cases of Lassa fever at the FMC in Asaba, saying that one of the patients was diagnosed after death, while the other said to be a youth corps member has been transferred to the Specialist Hospital in Irrua in Edo State and his responding to treatments.

He said the state health network in the state was on red alert while directing physicians to display a high sense of suspicion when dealing with patients that exhibit symptoms of Lassa fever.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who also spoke assured residents of the state that there was no cause for alarm, adding that the state government has put in place mechanisms to prevent Lassa fever in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Government has handed the keys to an isolation centre it built to the FMC in Asaba as a response to the two incidents of Lassa fever.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: