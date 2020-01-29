Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BoSPHCDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) officials have embarked on sensitization programme for Health Workers and Ward Development Committee Chairmen/Traditional Rulers in all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps on outbreak and containment of Lassa fever which has so far claimed two lives in the state.

The benefiting participants were drawn from Clinics in Dalori, Bakassi, Customs House, NYSC, Teachers Village, Gubio Road, and Stadium IDPs Camps.

Others include; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN Centre) in Jerusalem general area of the metropolis, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGOCLIS) and Farm Centre which hosted millions of traumatized IDPs and are in dare need of health care services.

Lassa fever Virus which is transmitted to humans mainly through the handling of rats, food or household items contaminated by rats, urine and feces was recorded last week in some parts of the state, which has already claimed two lives.

Addressing the participants at the Dujima International Hotels in Maiduguri the state capital, the Executive Director BoSPHCDA, Dr. Sule Meleh said, the sensitization programme which is ongoing in all nooks and crannies across the state became necessary, especially amongst the Health Workers and traditional rulers living in IDPs camps who have direct contact with millions of traumatized people living in the camps and host communities.

Dr. Meleh stressed that even though, there is no cause for alarm as the State Government in Collaboration with other Humanitarian Partners has taken preventive measures and since, curtailed the spread of the killer virus.

He, however, warned the participants and the general, public to desist from unsubstantiated information/post coming from the Social Media Platforms on the spread of Lassa fever and other diseases, which are mostly far from the true reflection of realities on the ground.

His words: “We had to call you today sensitize you on the outbreak and containment of Lassa fever in the state, as you are all aware the Virus which is transmitted to humans mainly through handling of rats, food or household items contaminated by rats, urine and feces was recorded last week in some parts of the state, which has already claimed two lives.

“However, there is no cause for alarm as the State Government in collaboration with WHO and other Humanitarian Partners have taken preventive measures and halt its spread, notwithstanding, I have to sound a strong warning for you and the general public to desist from unsubstantiated information/posts coming from some Social Media Platforms on the spread of Lassa Fever and other diseases, which are mostly far from the true reflection of realities on ground in the state”. He said.

Representative of WHO office in Maiduguri, Dr. Sotimehin Oladipo who took the participants in an hour presentations on the spread, symptoms, treatment, and preventions of Lassa Fever, enjoined them to properly adhere to the Health Care Waste Management (HCMW) standard guidelines while discharging their duties in their respective Clinics/ Health Facilities, wash their hands regularly after seeing a client/patient, store food in containers with lid and avoid contacts with rats (dead or alive) among other precautionary measures.

