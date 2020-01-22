LandWey unveils top leading ‘WeyRealtors’ of 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

LandWey, one of Nigeria’s innovative and leading real estate firms in the New Lagos Axis of Lagos, has unveiled top leading ‘WeyRealtors’ of 2019.

This is also as the real estate firm recorded an impressive financial year in 2019, in no small measure owing to the potent versatility of its brand as well as the collective force of its accomplished realtors and brokers.

The Unveiling of the Leading WeyRealtors of 2019 celebrates the outstanding performance and tenacity of these driven realtors who rested on no oars, and who shined brilliantly in 2019.

Top 10 Leading Individual Realtors include Funke Kehinde, Efunwa Ngozi, Samuel Peter, Emmanuel Achilihu, Goodness Usman, Bolanle Ajakaiye, Onyinye Ugwueze, Eromosele Linda, John Abiodun Olaitanand Hassan Ismail.

Top Realtor Groups for 2019 include Billonaires Realtor Group (BRG), Real Estate Millionaires (REM) and Acheivers Business Network (ABN).

“The race is on to the draft list for the Unveiling of the ‘Leading WeyRealtors of 2020.’ We heartily anticipate the final cut for 2020 as we celebrate the brilliance of the WeyLeading Realtors of 2019,” LandWey said in a statement.

VANGUARD

