Landlord, 2 others bag 1 month jail term each for impersonating court official

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a landlord, Muhammad Mustapha and two others to one month each imprisonment for impersonating a court official.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, sentenced Mustapha, Auwal Bawa and Sagir Adamu, after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy, impersonation and theft.

Nasir, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N10,000 each.

He also ordered Mustapha and Adamu to pay N50,000 each as compensation while Bawa is to pay N150,000.

In their confessions, Mustapha, Adamu and Bawa said that they deceived the court officials and entered into a room and took away some items kept as exhibits.

