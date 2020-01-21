Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, has described the victory of Gov. Simon Lalong at the Supreme Court on Monday as “the affirmation of the will of the people of Plateau”.

Manjang made the remark while reacting to the Apex Court judgement on Monday in Jos.

“We didn’t expect that it will go the other way because the mandate has been given by the Plateau people and they have been supporting the Lalong’s Rescue Administration.

“It would have been unfortunate to truncate the life of the rescue administration’s efforts toward uplifting the life of the Plateau man,” he said.

He said with the distraction now over, the governor and the government would consolidate on the achievements made in Lalong’s first tenure.

The commissioner said that the administration would consolidate on infrastructure development hinged on the three-pillar policy thrust of the administration.

He said that the three-pillar policy is peace, security and good governance, infrastructure development and economic rebirth.

Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, also said that the governor’s victory was a true reflection of the people’s wishes.

Garga said: “at the first ballot the governor won, in the rerun, the governor won, at the tribunal the governor won, he won at the Appeal Court and we didn’t expect anything different at the Supreme Court.

“With the distraction now over, the next line of action is for the governor to concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy to Plateau people,” he said.

The commissioner called on the people of Plateau to join hands with the governor in building the Plateau of their dream.

Garga also called on the opposition to bring forth their useful advice that would help in moving the state forward.

The People’s Democratic Party candidate in the March 2019 governorship elections, Gen. Jeremiah Useni, had challenged the election of Lalong as the duly elected governor of Plateau on grounds that he did not win majority of the votes cast at the poll.

He also alleged substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws and other irregularities as grounds for nullification of the return of Lalong.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition on the grounds that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations.

The court in a unanimous judgment held that the appellant, Useni failed to prove the allegations made against the victory of Lalong at the March 9 governorship election.

The apex court in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Paul Galinje accordingly affirmed the election of Lalong as the duly elected governor of Plateau.

The apex court upheld the decisions of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed Lalong as the duly elected governor.

Vanguard Nigeria News

