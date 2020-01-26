Lagos to reward 20 best teachers with vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab and Glory Olojo

Twenty outstanding teachers in public schools in Lagos State will be acknowledged and rewarded with brand new vehicle each as part of efforts to motivate teachers in the state.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Saturday during the formal launch and graduation ceremony of EKOEXCEL teachers professional development and training programme in Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, who promised that the selection process would be transparent, said there was nothing too big to motivate teachers with and that their reward should not be left to be got in heaven only.

He said :”The teacher’s reward will not be when they retire alone, we want you to be examples of such reward. I am going to identify the best teachers in all the 20 LG’As after going through a transparent process of selection. Then we are going to provide vehicles for each of those teachers who excel to motivate them.”

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to the revamp and promotion of education in the state, Sanwo-Olu opined that EKOEXCEL was designed to drive excellence in learning and redefine education to meet up with best global practices, and noted that his administration was poised to improve education, review school curriculum and upgrade infrastructure in the state.

