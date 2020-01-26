Lagos to reward 20 best teachers with vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab and Glory Olojo

Twenty outstanding teachers in public schools in Lagos State will be acknowledged and rewarded with brand new vehicle each as part of efforts to motivate teachers in the state.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Saturday during the formal launch and graduation ceremony of EKOEXCEL teachers professional development and training programme in Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, who promised that the selection process would be transparent, said there was nothing too big to motivate teachers with and that their reward should not be left to be got in heaven only.

He said :”The teacher’s reward will not be when they retire alone, we want you to be examples of such reward. I am going to identify the best teachers in all the 20 LG’As after going through a transparent process of selection. Then we are going to provide vehicles for each of those teachers who excel to motivate them.”

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to the revamp and promotion of education in the state, Sanwo-Olu opined that EKOEXCEL was designed to drive excellence in learning and redefine education to meet up with best global practices, and noted that his administration was poised to improve education, review school curriculum and upgrade infrastructure in the state.

“We will do more for the education sector. We are committed to not only improving the quality of our teachers, but we are also committed to ensuring that the environment where you teach is continuously improved upon through the establishment of the school rehabilitation committee and from which you will begin to see improvement in all of your schools’environment.

“We will not relent in our commitment towards equipping our schools with the right infrastructure, initiating more capacity-building programmes for our teachers and headteachers across schools,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu who promised teachers free reading glasses after conducting a sight assessment, urged them to show genuine love and concern for their pupils adding that “no child should be left behind.”

Earlier, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, noted that the initiative would have a great impact and lead to increase in enrollment in schools.

He added that it would make teachers more efficient in the discharge of their duties.

” EKOEXCEL is a multifaceted, multi-dimensional approach to teaching and learning in our schools. It will have a great impact and increase enrollment in public schools. Also, it will make our teachers more efficient, they will not only teach with Android devices, but will also exhibit other classroom management skills they have learnt.It will make primary schools interesting as all 1016 public primary schools in the state will be covered, ” Alawiye-King stressed.

Vanguard

