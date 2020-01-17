Lagos starts medical screening for 2020 Hajj pilgrims

Kindly Share This Story:

By ishola balogun

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said it has commenced preliminary medical screening for all intending pilgrims in the 2020 Hajj exercise.

In a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Mr. Rahman Ishola after a strategic meeting with representatives of the Medical Directors of the six designated State owned General hospitals approved for the exercise, the board said, “Government has urged all intending pilgrims who wishes to perform the Y2020 Holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, to commence the compulsory pre-hajj medical screening which is designed to ascertain their medical status.

Mr. Ishola urged all the intending pilgrims to approach any of the six designated General Hospitals where solid arrangements have been provided for them to undergo the compulsory pre-hajj medical screening seamlessly.

He listed the hospitals to include, the Lagos General Hospital, Lagos Island; Alimosho General Hospital, Igando; Badagry General Hospital, Badagry; Epe General Hospital, Epe; Ikorodu General Hospital, Ikorodu and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Ishola stated that the pre-hajj screening became necessary and compulsory for all the intending pilgrims in order to fulfill the requirements of Hajj exercise before they embark on the Holy Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While admonishing the intending pilgrims to take advantage of this opportunity by ensuring that they approach any of the six approved hospitals nearer to their Local Government of resident, he warned against patronizing touts or quarks, saying that any result emanating from unrecognized hospital would be rejected by the board.

He assured that medical personnel have already been mobilized to attend to them and with every sense of modesty whenever they are in the hospitals for the screening.

He also encouraged all those who have already purchased the Y2020 Hajj form to start paying the Hajj fare. He emphasized that the initial deposit for the spiritual exercise is N1.3 million.

