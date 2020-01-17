Lagos shuts Costain road for rail project

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Friday appealed to the public to cooperate with the state traffic officials in the Costain area of the state as work in the ongoing rail project reached a crucial stage.

The state government said the Toyin Level Crossing around Okusanya Street in the area would be closed down on January 21 and 22 to allow contractors to speed up work on the project.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said in a statement the closure would be from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

He said: “In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be hoisting beams for the new Costain Bridge from Saturday, 18th to Sunday, 19th January 2020.

“As a result, Toyin Level Crossing around Okusanya Street will subsequently be closed down on the 21st and 22nd of January, 2020.”

He said alternative routes have been provided for road users during the course of the construction to ensure motorists reach their various destinations with ease.

Oladeinde revealed that motorists plying the Costain axis would be diverted to the newly completed section of the new bridge, while those driving along Okusanya Street are advised to make use of Jonathan Coker Street to get to their destinations.

The commissioner added: “The closure has been slated at this time, to ensure there is a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation need of a larger population.”

Vanguard

