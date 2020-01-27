Lagos NSCDC parades eight JAMB registration racketeers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Monday, paraded eight suspects for allegedly obtaining money under false pretense from innocent members of the public who seek to be registered for the ongoing 2020/2021 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination.

They were 29 years old Luckson Ibokwu of Climax Tutorial Centre, Isolo, Shina Yinka, 29, of Favour Academy, Ire-Akari, Bamiro Oluwaseun Ridwan of Bams Vanture, Lagos, Ajetumobi Olorunfemi of Achievers Educare, Agboju and four others who were said to be charging beyond the stipulated JAMB registration fee of N4,700.

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC Lagos State Command, Ikeja, the State Commandant Otoibihi Ehi Cyprian said many innocent JAMB admission seekers have played into the hands of the suspected fraudsters who claimed to be rendering support services thereby charging beyond the stipulated amount.

He urged admission seekers to patronize JAMB authorized centers to avoid been swindled by some suspected JAMB registration extortionists.

The suspects were said to have opened tutorial or business centers across the state to attract their prey thereby charging between N6,000 and N9,000 at various locations.

However, the suspects denied the allegations claiming that they only charged the fees to assist their clients academically.

Speaking with Vanguard, Luckson a graduate of Chemical Engineering from Yaba College of Technology claimed that the charges were meant for tutorial, opening of email accounts/generation of profile codes and any other services while Olorunfemi a graduate of Zoology from Obafemi Awolowo University claimed his arrest was a dent on his personality as he was running the tutorial center genuinely and the charges were meant for fares to and fro the office and other support services for his clients.

The Commandant said all were arrested after a tip off and will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigations.

JAMB had earlier announced commencement of sale of Year 2020/2021 registration form for admission into various tertiary institutions thereby requesting candidates to purchase the forms at designated centers only.

Also, it said on no account should the forms be purchased above the stipulated N4,700 and at designated places.

