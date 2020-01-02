Lagos govt to expand IPP capacity, rescucitates ‘Light UP’ project

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday his administration would expand the capacity of the state-owned Independent Power Plant (IPP) to optimise production and supply.

The IPP, built in October 2013 in Alausa, Ikeja, is one of the power plants conceived and developed by the state government.

It provides electricity to several public institutions in the Ikeja environ and also powers key public infrastructure, including streetlights on major highways.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would be harnessing private investment to boost the output of the IPP in response to the growing need to sustain the “Light-Up Lagos” project of his predecessor and absorb more public offices in the state-owned power grid.

The governor stated these during a tour of the IPP facility in Alausa, which is currently being managed on behalf of the state government by Alausa Power Limited.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and General Manager of Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr. Mukhtar Tijani.

The government’s quest to upscale the output of the IPP is seen as a major move by the state government to optimise the capacity of the power plant, seven years after it was built.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We considered embarking on this facility inspection of the Lagos IPP to see how we will optimise the current usage of the plant early this year, given the growing demand for electricity to power public facilities around.

“Knowing the current output of the power plant is necessary for us to decide what kind of investment required to solve the operational issues and upscale the output. When the IPP was built in 2013, it boosted the capacity of the government’s offices in Alausa and help us in our ‘Light-Up Lagos’ project. But, there is a need for us to expand the services for more coverage.”

Vanguard

