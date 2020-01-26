Lagos govt arrests 14 over illegal sand dredging

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following zero-tolerance against the unlawful operation, the Lagos State Government has arrested 14 illegal sand dredgers on the shoreline of Ikoyi-Lekki axis at Banana Island area of the state.

The arrest was sequel to enforcement exercise conducted by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development aimed at protecting the shoreline against illegal reclamation extensions.

Leading the Enforcement team, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Abdullahi, said: “In some locations, they have extended up to 120 metres beyond the original shoreline, narrowing the waterways and creating nuisance hindering water transportation.”

ALSO READ:

He said the reclamation extensions for real Estate development were identified in 23 locations on the shoreline of Banana Island which were at different stages of completion.

“They were promptly marked for removal and restoration of the shoreline,” he said.

According to Abdullahi, the 14 illegal dredgers arrested have been taken to court and are being prosecuted by the Environmental and Special offences Court in Oshodi, Lagos.

The Compliance monitoring exercise is expected to continue into the Lekki Peninsula, Ikorodu and the Ojo-Badagry axis in the weeks ahead.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: