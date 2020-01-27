Lagos government feeds 11,836 pupils in 33 schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State government has fed 11,836 pupils from 33 schools in Lagos Island during its free feeding initiative called ‘Snacks For Thought’.

A week-long pilot scheme floated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and implemented through the office of Civic Engagement aimed to energize the pupils for attention during class, improve academic performance and incentive for higher enrolment in school.

Speaking during the Grand Appreciation of all Volunteers, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale said that, for a country where a substantial number of children go to classes hungry or without balanced diet, this initiative aimed to provide motivation for the pupils to stay in class, learn with filled bellies, and to avoid a life of crime.

“It is expected that when children learn with filled bellies, they’ll have more motivation to concentrate, stay in class and want to do more with their lives than fraud.

Aderemi explained that the program will definitely have a multiplier effects on the THEME agenda of state government as it will promote access to quality education which will eventually bring about generation of citizen that will uphold societal value and sustain the growth of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

She however expressed the state government profound appreciation to all the volunteers who contributed to the success of the pilot scheme of the initiative, “From the foregoing you can all see that the program actually worth the effort you all put into it.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo commended the initiative and noted that it will have multiplier benefits in area of education, health, agriculture and nutrition.

Folashade who was represented by Dr. Idowu Oyetola called on stakeholders to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation so that the program will not only promote learning but also sustained.

“I urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children are always in school to avail them quality education and a balance meal that will keep them going. Good nutrition is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle. Never again will our children suffer from nutrition deficiency in Lagos State.”

Appreciating the gesture, Lagos Island Local Government Chairman, Prince Adetoyeshe Olusi said that choosing Lagos Island for pilot scheme was a thing of joy and urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other executive members to fully implement the scheme as it excite both the pupils and their parents.

“We say a very big thank you to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale for this laudable initiative, we will forever grateful.”

Vanguard

