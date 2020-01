Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Engr. Abdulfatai Oyesanya is dead.

Oyesanya, who was in his early 70s, died in the early hours of Tuesday, at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

A senior officer of the council, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the death, saying, “he has been battling with an undisclosed illness since December last year before he finally succumbed to the cold hands of death.”

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

