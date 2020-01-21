Lagos council boss dies

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of Ikosi- Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos, Engr. Abdulfatai Oyesanya, is dead.

Oyesanya died in the early hours of Tuesday at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The late council chief was in his early 70s.

A senior officer of the council, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the chairman’s death, saying, “he has been battling with an undisclosed illness since December last year before he finally died on Tuesday.”

The source said the burial arrangements for the deceased will be announced at the appropriate time.

The council official, who described the late Oyesanya as a good man who brought developments to the area, prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: