Labour, EKSUTH at war over sack of 200 health workers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Industrial crisis looms at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital over the sack of 200 professional staff of the health institution, as the organised labour in the State are already spoiling for a fight and threatening a showdown with the management.

The workers were sent packing from the institution in December 2019, through a process the management called reorganisation but which the two Nigerian labour centres and other allied unions, described as “illegality and infringement of the civil service rules”.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairperson, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), EKSUTH chapter, Com Omotola Farotimi, said the management’s indiscretion will affect the hospital adversely.

According to her, “We have heard of it a rumour for a long period of time that some people will be disengaged. Since that time, we had been meeting with the management to find out what was going on.

“Even the organised labour in Ekiti was with the management on December 30, they told the management to pass through the normal Civil Service Rule even if they want to disengage any staff, they should not do anything that will be against the public service rule.

“But unfortunately on December 31, when we got to work and people were being given letters, there were different errors that were made.Some were disengaged based on the claim that there was embargo on employment when they were employed.

” EKSUTH is autonomous. We asked for the letter of embargo that time, they could not produce any letter to that effect. If there is need for employment, hospitals need professionals, there was no time that former Governor Fayose gave any order of embargo on employment at EKSUTH, these people were duly employed by advertising and employing them.

“We are against the purported exercise that they have done in the hospital.

“Another error was that the professional groups were grossly sacked while the admin area was not touched. We, the professionals are not even enough. The professionals are the ones making the IGR in the hospital, they were grossly disengaged”.

Farotimi said the Ekiti hospital is on the verge of collapse, saying: “it can be closed down because most of these professionals are the ones that help in getting accreditation for most of the departments in the hospital.

“There is a number of doctors we are supposed to have from officers to consultants, number of nurses on ground, number of medical laboratory scientists, number of pharmacists etc including health assistants that must be had before getting accreditation.

“The sack affected the medical laboratory sciences dept, pharmacy department, physiotherapy, health assistants, a lot of nurses and medical doctors. We are still gathering our information, we will meet our extended executive and decide the next line of action”.

But a statement by the Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Rolake Adewumi, said the reorganisation was part of the implementation of the visitation panel’s report on EKSUTH.

“As a result of the report, it has become necessary to disengage some workers who did not show up for the Human Resources Verification exercise and who could not be sighted till date, and so were regarded as “Ghost Workers”.

“Others include, those on leave of absence with/without pay who had exhausted the approved period of leave and refused to resume.

“Another category were those who were found with one misconduct or the other as well as those employed after the State Government placed an embargo on employment”.

The spokesperson added that based on the recommendations, some critical areas of needs were filled with qualified appointees while members who were wrongly placed have been regularized and placed on appropriate salary levels.

“Therefore, the Management has urged any of the disengaged officers who are not satisfied with this development to channel their complaints to the Board of Management of the Hospital, through the office of the Director of Administration”, she stated

Vanguard News Nigeria.

