Kwara govt clears air on demolished Saraki’s family property

The property being reclaimed by the Kwara State Government is not Saraki’s ancestral home as is being portrayed in some sections of the media.

Saraki’s ancestral home is in Agbaji (Ilorin) while the property at issue is used for political meetings in the heart of the GRA, Ilorin.

The Government’s position is that the land was (and still is) a public property originally meant for the construction of the Govt Secretariat, a Civil Service Clinic, and a parking lot for the two.

However, ownership of the property was spuriously transferred to a private firm and for commercial purposes without the firm paying a kobo to the government or obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy.

What the Government has done is to reclaim the land in the spirit of what it was originally meant for.

