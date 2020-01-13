Kwara First Lady champions inclusion of skills acquisition in Varsities

Kindly Share This Story:

…Bags Doctorate Degree from European American University

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- WIFE of Kwara State Governor, Dr. Olufolake

, weekend revealed that she has the intention of discussing with the planners of University curriculum to make compulsory skills acquisition programmes.

The Kwara First Lady disclosed this to Vanguard after being conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degree by the European American University.

The Governor’s wife who is a renowned diplomat said that introducing skills acquisition in the nation’s citadel of learning would make the youths become better persons when they graduate and also be able to help themselves.

In her remarks after the conferment of the Doctorate Degree, Dr. Abdulrasaq said, “The conferment of this Doctor of science Honoris Causa (DSC Hons) in Excellent Governance and social empowerment by your University will further prompt me to do more in bringing plausible alliances that would guarantee qualitative education, exchange opportunities, tutoring and access to scholarship for indigent students in our dear State.

“The platform this avenue presents will be used to further impact on the education sector in kwara through the upliftment of schools and tertiary institutions in the state.

” This also we hope will enhance partnership and collaboration between schools in the state and their contemporaries in other parts of the world to ensure the best standards of learning for our young ones.

” We will also not relent in fostering our empowerment initiatives through ensuring that we continue to encourage vocational skills acquisition among the indigent in our midst.”

Speaking to Saturday Vanguard on her empowerment programme, she said, “It was important to us to do some of these empowerment programme. In the past, a lot of the time, people were just given impliments or tools to go and start work. Some of them didn’t know how to utilize these tools so they sold them off and immediately went back into the poverty circle.

“So for us, it was important to do skills acquisition programmes whereby they were taught how to make so many things from soaps to purses, we did so many things. Over a thousand women so far, all the groups that assisted me are here today.

“Most of the skills acquisitions are done by girls but I don’t limit myself to girls. I have lived in several societies where one gender is left behind. We have so many countries that practice girl child programmes but if you are not careful and you leave the boys behind, that is also a problem.

“So I always advocate that they are brought up together with the same values, same prospects and same opportunities. So the girls are given these opportunities to do the skills acquisition centres and then we have the boys doing so many things in design and training. ”

Asked if she would push further skills acquisition across the Nigerian Universities, she said that it is important that such is done because a lot of the time, some degrees are totally theoretical,” people learn just theory and when they get to the house, they can’t even change a life bulb. So it’s important to imbibe skills.”

“She said that the award means a lot to her because” I treasure the academic.

Kindly Share This Story: