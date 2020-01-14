Vanguard Logo

Kuwait teaches how to produce fuel from plastic waste

A workshop focusing on ways to produce clean fuel from plastic waste has opened on Tuesday in Kuwait City.

The workshop was jointly held by Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), and the U.K. Science and Innovation Network.

The Director-General of KISR, Samira Omar, said that the aim of the workshop was to exchange experiences on how to generate clean fuel from solid waste as well as using it as a useful material.

According to Omar, the workshop is expected to help reduce the accumulation of plastic waste, stressing that the institute is keen to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), of Kuwait.

The British Ambassador to Kuwait, Michael Davenport, said the British Government was interested in supporting activities that could enhance research and bilateral partnership in the field of waste management.

