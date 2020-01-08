Breaking News
Kuwait receives letter saying all U.S. forces to leave in 3 days ― KUNA

Kuwait’s defense minister said it has received a letter from the Commander in Chief of a U.S. military camp in Kuwait “declaring imminent withdrawal of all U.S. military forces in three days,” state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

“Receiving such [a] letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with U.S. Department of Defense for more details and information,” KUNA reported the minister as saying.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s government says that a Wednesday report of a U.S. troop withdrawal is incorrect and that the state news agency was hacked.

