Kuwait receives letter saying all U.S. forces to leave in 3 days ― KUNA

Kuwait’s defense minister said it has received a letter from the Commander in Chief of a U.S. military camp in Kuwait “declaring imminent withdrawal of all U.S. military forces in three days,” state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.
“Receiving such [a] letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with U.S. Department of Defense for more details and information,” KUNA reported the minister as saying.
READ ALSO: UK condemns Iran’s missile attacks on US bases
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s government says that a Wednesday report of a U.S. troop withdrawal is incorrect and that the state news agency was hacked.