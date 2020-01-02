Breaking News
Kubica joins F1 team Alfa Romeo as reserve driver

On 4:36 am
Experienced Pole Robert Kubica will be a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo in the 2020 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kubica, 35, made his return to Formula One with Williams last season following a long absence caused by a life-threatening rally crash.

He will back up Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kubica’s return to the team formerly known as Sauber has been facilitated by a sponsorship deal between Alfa Romeo and his principal backer, Polish oil company PKN Orlen.

