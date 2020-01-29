Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gras, NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori has advised President Muhammad Buhari to be vigilante and watchful by “shinning his eyes” warning that his (Buhari) government is being run by a cabal.

Chief Kokori while speaking on the heels of a planned reconstitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC board after the completion of the forensic audit, wonder why the commission should be placed in the hands of three persons manning the Interim Management Committee.

According to him “the way the thing is now with three persons nominated by one man running that mighty organization is very unconventional especially for a place like the Niger Delta region, it is not possible.”

Speaking further, he said: “How can you just give the whole thing to just three persons and you say until they finish audit, do you know how many years it will take to finish the audit?

“Let the current Pius led-board continues especially when you do not have anything against them and let the IMC handover quick. The audit should be done fast and not leave our monies in the hands of a few cabals eating our money.”

In his advice to President Buhari, the APC chieftain said: “Buhari should shine his eyes, because the way this government is going, it is being run by a cabal and nobody likes it in this country.

“Buhari is losing fame. He is a man that we all trusted, but if I tell you the public opinion, his rating is going down in the national poll and he should do better whether it is his second term of not because he is not coming back. He should help himself let him be on the right side of history, the way we want him to be.”

