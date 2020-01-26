Kogi Politics: Former Kogi Gov. Idris, son, reject claims for Expulsion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Son and former governor of Kogi State, Abubakar Idris and Ibrahim Idris has countered the calls for their expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it is uncalled for.

Elders of the PDP in the state had last week urged the party hierarchy to expel the former governorship aspirant for challenging the last year September Guber primary in court, along with his father, the former governor, Ibrahim Idris, for working against the party in the November 16, 2019, Guber poll.

However, the duo in their reaction to the party’s elders’ position through Abubakar Ibrahim Media Team said, “The Nigerian media has been awash with advocacy for the suspension from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, of a former Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and his son Abubakar Ibrahim. One Ibrahim Dansofo is reported to have signed a Press Statement on behalf of Kogi PDP Elders Forum on the matter. Dansofo also called for the ban of the former Governor from Board of Trustees, BoT and National Executive Committee, NEC of the party.

“Dansofo’s only ground for the call is Abubakar’s ongoing litigation on the Sept. 3rd Kogi PDP Governorship primary which he interprets as anti-party activity in his warped logic. Although the writer’s real identity is still being ascertained, his unfortunate position smacks of political hypocrisy and desperation. We, therefore, respond as follows:

“Dansofo’s charge of anti-party activities against the duo is an attempt to call dog a bad name in order to make it fit for the slaughter. Since joining the party about two decades ago, neither of them has engaged in activities inimical to her interests.

“The case Dansofo bandits as evidence in support of his allegation is, in fact, a move to strengthen internal democracy in our great party. Abubakar remains a loyal member of the party and he owes nobody any explanation over his commitment.

“The events of 3rd Sept. are well known to the public. Suffice to mention here that Abubakar felt cheated by the outcome of the primary and has taken the legal option to seek redress in the courts. This is the same way people who felt cheated in the outcome of the November 16th Governorship election approached the tribunal for redress. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander. If going to the tribunal by an aggrieved candidate is not wrong, then certainly going to the regular courts by an aggrieved aspirant cannot be wrong.

“Our party is guided by the rule of law. Neither the former Governor nor his son has acted outside that principle. Those who seek to curtail the right of others and get electoral victory by subterfuge are the ones deserving of expulsion. Dansofo and his paymaster are the enemies of democracy that should leave the PDP before they poison our great party with their corrosions.

“We urge the PDP National Working Committee and members of the public to ignore Dansofo, his sponsors and their message. They are rabble-rousers and not deserving of attention.”

