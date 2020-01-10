Kogi Guber: FJP drags INEC to Supreme Court over exclusion

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks cancellation of polls

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Not satisfied with the verdict of lower and appeal courts over its exclusion from the November 16, 2019, Kogi State governorship election, the Freedom and Justice Party, FJP, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the Supreme Court.

National Chairman of the party, Dr Onwubuya Abraham, told reporters while speaking in Abuja, that his party met all requirements and standard set by the electoral empire to fully participate in the poll.

He said the party fully complied with the election timetable issued by the electoral umpire by conducting its governorship primaries in Lokoja on the 5th of September, 2019 in the presence of the representatives of the INEC and also met all other requirements but was unlawfully excluded from the ballot.

He said the party, dissatisfied with the earlier Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal judgements, had taken the matter to the Supreme Court.

According to him, “FJP was dissatisfied with the judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal on the matter, so we have gone to the Supreme Court for unlawful denial of our Party in Kogi governorship election.

“Having met the requirements of the Electoral Act at that time, the Freedom and Justice Party was unlawfully denied and our candidate was not featured on ballot papers on 16th November 2019.”

Dr Abraham alleged that there was evidence at the party’s disposal which was confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission to the effect that the party duly complied with the rules to have participated in Kogi governorship election.

He said INEC’s reason for the exclusion of FJP was their own fault, vowing that the party would pursue the matter diligently.

He added, “We were surprised; FJP was unlawfully denied the opportunity to file the nomination papers of our candidate by INEC on the ground that we did not arrive INEC Headquarters for filling of necessary forms before 6 pm on the 9th of September, 2019.

“This did not go down well with us because the INEC did not issue any official correspondence with our Party, particularly that we have always been participating in stakeholders meetings on so many issues.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

