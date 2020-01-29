Kobe Bryant crashed helicopter has no black box ―Investigators

Kindly Share This Story:

United States investigators assessing the cause of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant helicopter crash revealed it has no black box.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, along with seven others were reported dead in the crash.

A black box according to officials is not a requirement on such an aircraft.

Reports indicated there was a dense fog at the time the chopper, a Sikorsky S-76B was in the air.

Forty minutes after the helicopter took off, a 911 call reported that the aircraft, which was travelling northwest, crashed into flames on a hillside, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

The pilot of the helicopter, identified as Ara Zobayan, had been given special clearance by air traffic control to keep flying in the declining weather, according to the audio of the exchange, NBC reported.

The absence of the black box in the helicopter was noted by Washington Post could hinder the investigation of the cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to provide photos of the weather conditions Sunday morning in the Los Angeles area — potential clues that could help piece together the ill-fated flight’s final moments.

National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, board member Jennifer Homendy said the pilot was using an iPad for his flight plan.

“We’ll be looking at other avionics on the aircraft to see what other information we can gather,” she added, “and then we’re going to be looking for other electronics.”

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and the other passengers were reported to be headed to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

