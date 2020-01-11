Klopp story shows how Liverpool kids are ‘pushing like crazy’

Kindly Share This Story:

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s younger players are “pushing like crazy in training” for a first-team chance. Liverpool are top of the Premier League with a 13-point gap, winning 19 and drawing one of their 20 games thus far.

That form has continued into the domestic cups, with Klopp able to rest players without a vast drop in quality or standard.

The 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa – when Liverpool’s entire first-team traveled to play the Club World Cup – is the anomaly alongside the 5-5 draw and subsequently, penalty shootout wins over Arsenal in the previous round, as well as the 1-0 FA Cup win over a strong Everton side.

Klopp has explained that “the young boys are closing the gap” to the first team – even holding a lead over them in an ongoing training game.

“Over the years, we have made a few changes but competitiveness was never an issue with this team since I have been here. I am not sure exactly why that is, but I have never had a lot of problems with training,” he said.

“The training has always been on a really high level and the better the people around you are, the better the standard should be.

“What is really impressive is the young boys are closing the gap. After the season, before each session, we play every day, old versus young. In the last three years, old won by a country mile.

“I don’t know the score, maybe 25-10. At the moment, young is winning by one. We play [the length of] two 18-yard boxes and the players go wild like they love it.

“At the moment, the young lads are one up. It shows the development and that the players are pushing like crazy in training.”

