Klopp reveals pep talk that inspired Liverpool’s comeback against Barca

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told his Liverpool squad that inspired them to their remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds lost the first leg 3-0 to a Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona at the Nou Camp, but produced one of football’s greatest ever comebacks as they triumphed 4-0 at Anfield to book their place in a final they would go on to win.

And now almost nine months on from that famous game, Klopp has opened up about what he told the players before the game that led to such a performance.

“I said two things to the boys: One, it’s impossible but because it’s you, we have a chance,” the 52-year-old told Sports Illustrated.

“And I want everybody to close your eyes for 10 or 15 seconds. Imagine the best game you’ve ever played. That’s exactly the game we have to play tonight. And then the boys played that game.”

“It’s one of the most wonderful stories ever in football.”

Liverpool then beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid in June to clinch a sixth European crown.

And Klopp’s men also look in a strong position to defend their European crown and face a return to Madrid to take on Atletico in the round of 16.

They are also on track for a first Premier League title with Liverpool currently 14 points clear at the summit.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

