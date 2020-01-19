Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ Man United ahead of Northwest derby

Kindly Share This Story:

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester United ahead of their visit to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

United remain the only club to take points off Liverpool this season as the Reds cruise towards a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to lose to Klopp after both that 1-1 draw in October and a 0-0 stalemate towards the end of last season.

The Liverpool manager, therefore, believes that Solskjaer is making fine progress at Old Trafford and that people would be “silly” to suggest they could threaten his side based only on their recent surprise win over Manchester City.

‘As a fellow manager it is easy to see the progress they make, although others on the outside are often not so quick to recognise,’ he wrote in his pre-match program notes.

‘They have recruited some exceptional players and the evolution of their squad makes them one of the strongest in Europe, I would say.

‘Look at their talent from the ‘keeper through to the forwards. They have world-class talent in that team and a squad full of match-winners. Big investment has resulted in a very strong group.

‘Of course, looking to build something takes time. We know this ourselves. But they build with outstanding results and performances as a foundation. Their win this week in the FA Cup against Wolves was yet more evidence of how dangerous they are.

‘United compete in four competitions still this says a lot about their quality. They remain with much to fight for in the league, a semi-final second leg to come in the Carabao Cup, into the fourth round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages in Europe. You cannot compete as they do in these competitions if they are not an outstanding football team.

‘I have no idea how this contest has been billed externally but I also couldn’t care less. I know how we have prepared and I know the respect we will show United.

‘I’m sure people will point to their brilliant win away against Manchester City. But we analyse far more we look much deeper and we know we face the most challenging of opponents today.

‘If anyone thinks that win at City is the only signpost of danger, then they are silly and underestimating.’

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

