Klopp confirms injury boost as Liverpool host Man United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Joel Matip and Fabinho are “likely to be in the squad” to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Both players have spent a significant period on the sidelines, but their absence hasn’t affected Liverpool, who are 14-points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds have won all but one game this season the 1-1 draw with United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

And Klopp revealed he would have two of his stars back from injury for the clash.

“Joel Matip and Fabinho trained normal yesterday so they are likely to be in the squad. Other three will not. Dejan Lovren will train from Monday onwards, other two we cannot rush it. When I am told they are ready, it is cool.” Klopp said.

“We all know how important it is to our supporters, but we cannot think like Everton it is an add-on. We play all games for our fans, not just these games. Natural enemy with history and success. We said long ago, we have to write our own history.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

