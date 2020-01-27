killing of AA chieftain: NSCDC appeals for calm in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has appealed for calm, over the alleged killing of an Action Alliance (AA) chieftain in Imo, Ndubuisi Emenike, by its officer.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Muhammadu, represented by Ibrahim Raji, the Commandant of the corps in the state, expressed shock over the death of the AA candidate for the Imo North Senatorial District in the 2019 elections.

He described NSCDC as a serious-minded and disciplined body and advised the family and friends of the late politician not to take laws into their hands.

The commandant-general said that the police were on top of the situation.

He added that the command had already issued a query to the alleged culprit, adding that the corps would not tolerate flagrant disregard for law and order by anyone, including its personnel.

Muhammadu debunked rumours that the alleged culprit was an orderly to the deceased, adding that he was only an orderly attached to a close friend of the late politician.

He said police investigation had revealed that the deceased, his close friend and their security attachees, were on a solidarity visit to Princess Mariam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in her hometown.

He explained that the visit was to celebrate Onuoha’s victory at the Jan. 25 rerun for the Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives.

The commandant-general said the politicians were there to also chart the way forward in preparation for the Imo north senatorial district election, expected to hold after the burial of the erstwhile senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

“It is quite unfortunate that what was intended to be a moment of celebration turned into a moment of sadness and we sincerely sympathise with the bereaved family and friends in this time of grief.

“We appeal to the family and friends of Chief Ndubuisi Emenike as well as the good people of Isiala Mbano, Imo and Nigeria at large, to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands, no matter how trying this period may be.

“The NSCDC is serious minded and disciplined and we will not condone misbehaviour by any of our officers; that is why we have already issued him a query.

“Law enforcement agencies are on top of the situation and as soon as the police conclude investigation, justice must be served, ” he said.

Vanguard

