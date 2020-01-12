Kindly Share This Story:

BY UMAR YUSUF, YOLA

Adamawa State alongside Borno and Yobe has been engulfed by insurgency since 2009. Though the fight against insurgents seems to be on the downward trend, many believe relief is yet to be achieved.

Sporadic attacks by the insurgents were recorded in the first week of this year in parts of the state, especially in Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Apart from insurgency, the current security challenge is kidnapping by suspected miscreants in the state capital and other semi-urban areas.

Kidnapping in the state has assumed a new dimension in the past two years as no single day passes without recording cases of kidnapping.

It has become a booming and lucrative business in Adamawa to the extent that everybody is scared of the next person or his or her immediate neighbour.

Notorious dimension

Top government officials, businessmen, academians and even farmers are not left out in the scourge.

The menace has assumed a notorious dimension in Adamawa, leading to questions on the ability of security agents and local vigilante groups.

In Adamawa, no fewer than 300 cases of kidnapping were recorded by the state Police Command in 2019 alone.

There were so many other cases that were not recorded by the Police on the advice of the victims and their families.

In such cases, the families only go into negotiations with the abductors for the payment of ransom to ensure the freedom of their loved ones.

Such families believe that reporting the abduction of their loved ones does not help matters much, but prefer to negotiate directly with the kidnappers.

Modibbo Adama University of Technology located in the outskirt of the state, had not less than 13 of its professors kidnapped in 2019 alone.

The figure does not include other staffers and students abducted within the same period.

Neither the police nor the school authority has been able to identify why the institution is a target.

But security analysts alleged possible connivance by insiders within the institution.

Others said the location of the university, perhaps, makes it possible, explaining that it is sighted close to a mountainous area.

Residents of the state are not happy that security operatives are unable to contain the rate of kidnapping in Modibbo Adama University of Technology and the entire Girei Local Government Area despite its proximity to the state capital.

Series of protests

The frequent onslaught of kidnappers on the people of Girei and its suburbs and the allegations that arrested kidnappers are easily released by authorities concerned forced the people to embark on series of protests to drive home their points.

In the last couple of weeks, the people of Girei have held more than three protests over the release of arrested suspected kidnappers. During the protests, the Yola/Mubi Federal Highway leading to the Adamawa North Senatorial District and Borno State was blocked for hours causing untold hardship to commuters and other road users.

Suspected kidnappers

The protesters accused the authorities concerned of releasing arrested suspected kidnappers within a short period, only for the suspects to return to unleash mayhem.

Only last week, one of such protestes by the people almost turn sour as miscreant capitalized on the frenzy situation to attack vehicles of security operatives plying the road, accusing them of complicity in the release of arrested suspected kidnappers. But, the situation was quickly brought under control.

Similar protests have been held in other parts of the state over the quick release of arrested suspected kidnappers, even as the business continues to gain ground and more victims continue to fall prey.

Suspected kidnappers

Recently, some heads of vigilante groups who assisted the police in the arrest of suspected kidnappers were rewarded by Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Audu Madaki.

The ceremony attracted a lot of dignitaries, including traditional and opinion leaders.

Some arrested suspected kidnappers were also paraded at the event.

Surprisingly, the joy of being honoured was shortlived as no fewer than four top commanders of the vigilante groups from different local governments were murdered.

As at press time, their killers have not been identified or arrested by the police.

It was learned that the same kidnappers they once arrested turned round to kill them after being released from detention.

However, the Adamawa State Police Command disagreed that the situation is beyond its power.

300 suspected kidnappers

The command said in 2019 alone, over 300 suspected kidnappers were arrested, paraded and charged to courts for prosecution.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Suleiman Nguroje, said the command will not relent in making Adamawa safe.

He said: “Security strategies are being put in place. We will not tell you our strategies, but within the shortest possible time, kidnapping will be a thing of the past in Adamawa State.

“There is a collaboration with sister security agencies fully supported by the state government and when it becomes operational, there will be no hiding place for kidnappers.

Operation Farauta

“A new security outfit codenamed “Operation Farauta” is now in place and it is intended to flush out all the criminals on the mountains, in the forest or elsewhere in the state.’’

Commenting on the recent protests over alleged release of kidnap suspects, especially in Girei, he said four suspects were apprehended.

He said they made confessional statements and were transferred to the Force Intelligent Bureau in Abuja for investigations to unravel any hidden accomplices outside the state.

He maintained that another set of four suspects in Girei were nabbed, adding that after investigations they were charged to court.

“All the suspects were charged before Magistrate Court 4 in Yola and are currently in prison awaiting trial.

“Simply because they were stopped from carrying out jungle justice on the suspects, they decided to protest.’’

Vanguard

