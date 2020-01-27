Key winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Breaking News
Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the “big four” prizes.

Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes — best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, “Igor”

Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, “Social Cues”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”

Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin'”

Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”

Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”

