Kebbi governor appoints new media aide

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has appointed Alhaji Yahaya Sarki as his Special Assistant on Media.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Mu’azu Dakingari, disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday.

Dakingari said the appointment took effect from November 15, 2019.

He said: “A letter signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Yauri, indicated that the appointment was effective from November 15, 2019.

“The SSG congratulated Sarki on his appointment and urged him to show total commitment, devotion and high sense of responsibilities in the discharge of his duties.”

Sarki, who hails from Birnin Kebbi local government area of the state was also the state correspondent of the Leadership Newspaper before the appointment. (NAN)

