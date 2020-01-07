Kayode commissions Lekki mansion in style

Kindly Share This Story:

.Obagoal, Uche, Akin Alabi, Korede Bello, Igbonu, Edonwonyi grace glitzy event

Super Eagles striker, Olanrewaju Kayode on Monday night, commissioned and opened his ultramodern deluxe mansion in the upscale Lekki area of Lagos.

Graced by a stellar cast of A-list personalities, comprising ex-internationals, Obafemi Martins, Kalu Uche, House of Representatives member, Oloye Akin Alabi , music crooner, Korede Bello, Dynamo Moscow’s midfielder Sylvester Igbonu, Austria Wien forward Bright Edomwonyi, celebrity WAGS like wife of Eagles defender, Ogenyi Onazi, the dedication of Kayode’s mansion reunited old friends as well as providing an avenue for the celebration of this landmark achievement by the former ASEC Mimosas forward.

READ ALSO:

Named The Cave By LK8, the mansion, nestled in the picturesque and exclusively rich and famous Lekki area, can arguably rank as one of the best mansions belonging to a football star.

It was a gathering of top celebrity football, political and entertainment stars in the new year, with fine food and wines, musical performances by a live band that treated to a symphony of well-coordinated tunes that got all rolling, dancing and miming excitedly.

Flanked by his loving wife, Dora and three gorgeous sons, the 26 year-old Shakhtar Donetsk forward, who is currently on loan to Turkish team Gazişehir Gaziantep has certainly seen a lot in his fledgling career and surely deserves to bask in this momentous feat of dedicating his super mansion amidst an array of stars, who were all wowed by the architectural masterpiece that The Cave by LK 8 represents.

Built in just about 12 months, the mansion is a two-storey building complete with all things majestic, colourful and royal.

The ground floor houses the palatial living room, kitchen, a convenience room, a trendy and classy bar and wait for it, an ultra-fit cinema room, where select guesst can watch the latest blockbuster movies and top football games with the full complement of high definition and dolby surround sound

Fitted with an in-house trendy elevator system that goes to the first and second s floors of the massive mansion, the first floor has three palatial bedrooms, complete with all modern-day facilities to make the occupants stay a truly restful one.

Kayode said that the three bedrooms were for his three sons, who were excited with the interior decorations in the rooms.

The second floor houses the master bedroom for Kayode and his beautiful wife, Dora, an FA-licensed soccer agent. The other room on the second floor is a gym for the family to keep fit.

Having seen, wine, dined and mesmerized by the beauty and splendor of the Cave by LK 8, former Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins commended Kayode for this invaluable achievement.

‘’This is massive, it is not easy and I wish Kayode all the best in your future engagements’’, said Martins, a former Newcastle and Inter Milan striker.

Also speaking, House of Representatives member, Oloye Akin Alabi, who is the founder of Nairabet, congratulated the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star for putting up such a magnificent edifice, praying for more epochal achievements in the future for the player.

In his own remarks, former Eagles midfielder, Kalu Uche said he was mightily impressed by the architectural beauty of Kayode’s mansion, which he described as one of its kind in the vicinity.

Also speaking, Nigerian international, Sylvester Igbonu commended Kayode for the massive mansion, adding that ”this is the real reward fr hard work and I am very happy to be here to celebrate with my friend for many years on the opening of this beautiful mansion”.

In his comments to r reporters, Bright Edomwonyi said ” am delighted to be here because this achievement means so much to players like us who toil on the pitch, in a bi to build a career for ourselves and if someone like Kayode has been able to build this mansion, we all should celebrate with him”.

One of the highlights of the night was the celebrity dance by Kayode and his wife to the belting sonorous tunes of the saxophonist on duty as the celebrity stars on parade took turns to lavish cash on the celebrating couple

In his remarks, Kayode, who in 2017 signed for reigning English champions, Manchester City said that but for God that this dream of dedicating the mansion would have been unfulfilled. He thanked guests for finding time out of their busy schedule to gather for the house dedication.

Kindly Share This Story: