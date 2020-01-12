Kano to spend N79m counterpart fund on healthcare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the payment of N78,701,027:62 as contribution of the state government for the implementation of the 2019 Health Work Plan.

This was made known over the weekend by the Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba.

The program, which is a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve child health outcomes, is also intended to improve healthcare delivery services in the state.

He further explained that the state’s health MDAs will partner with the two foundations to enhance the child health delivery services in the state and is committed to the agreement.

He said “the MoU is being carried out by the state Ministry of Health Hospitals Management Board, Drug and Medical Consumables Supply Agency and the state Primary Healthcare Management Board.”

The commissioner also revealed that the state council has sanctioned the constitution of a technical committee to look into the issue of professional misconduct and abuse of privilege by media organizations in the state.

The committee, which will be chaired by the commissioner Information, will among other things, organize a stakeholders’ meeting comprising the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Film Censorship Board, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Information, proprietors of radio stations, security agencies, party chairmen, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others, to discuss the problem and proffer solutions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

