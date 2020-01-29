Kano state govt says it is on top of Lassa Fever situation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano state government has announced that it is on top of the situation to ensure that it has eradicated Lassa fever from the state.

This was stated in a welcome address by the commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa while receiving a philanthropist and renowned businessman, Malam Hassan Hajaik in his office on Wednesday.

“We wish to state that we are doing everything medically possible to curb the spread of Lassa Fever in the state and have put to work all the required machinery” he stated.

The philanthropist was at the commissioner’s office to donate materials to the state government to support the fight against the outbreak of Lassa fever.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Dr. Binta Bala said: “the state government under the present administration would continue to collaborate with corporate associations and individuals that will contribute to the well being of its citizenry.”

The commission expressed appreciation for his kind gesture and pledged to judiciously utilize the donated items for the purpose it is given.

He further urged other well-meaning Nigerians in the society, private firms and non-governmental organizations to emulate the philanthropist.

The commodities donated to the state include soap, face mask, sponge, hand gloves and safety boots.

Other items include Augmenting syrup and hand sanitizers.

Earlier, in his remark, Hassan Hajaik said “this gesture was in consideration of the state government’s commitment to curb the menace of the deadly Lassa fever in the state within the shortest possible time.

“Thus is very necessary because of our cosmopolitan nature especially in the crowded residential areas.

“I also use this opportunity to commend the health workers for their zeal and commitment to eradicating this outbreak.”

