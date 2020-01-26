Kano Rerun: Jibrin loses bid to return to House of Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

…Doguwa wins

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa has lost his bid to retain his Kano seat at the house.

This was coming as the former Majority leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa won his election to return back to the house.

Jibrin, the proponent of “Budget Padding” failed after losing to his opponent, the opposition, PDP, candidate, Datti Yako at the Saturday’s rerun election in Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State.

Declaring the election results, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC returning officer of Kiri/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Professor Abdullahi Arabic, on Sunday, said Yako polled 48,601 votes to beat Kofa, who got 13,587 votes.

According to him, “Aliyu Datti Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

READ ALSO: How Amotekun prompted recruitment of constables for community policing

However, former majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa won the Tudun Wada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency seat after polling 66,667 votes to defeat PDP candidate, Air Commodore Yushau Doguwa (Retd) who scored 6,323 votes.

Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa announced the election result at the constituency.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: