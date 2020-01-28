Kano rerun: Ex-Reps House eader returns to House

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member-elect of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ado Doguwa on Tuesday said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is in absolute control and has a firm grip of Kano State.

Doguwa made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja, after presenting his certificate of return to the Clerk of the National Assembly, following his victory in the Kano rerun elections.

Doguwa debunked claims that the rerun elections in Kano, were overtaken by violence and electoral malpractices.

The member-elect said that the election was free and fair in Kano, describing the state as a progressive state.

According to him, local and foreign observers including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) certified that the elections were credible.

“Kano is a very progressive state, in politics, Kano leads and every other state follows; I want to assure that the APC has an absolute grip and control of the state.

“Kano is the home of the APC and a key state in the North West; we will not compromise Kano at all cost,” he said.

Doguwa who is returning to the house for the 7th time said that his constituents and indeed Nigerians, in general, should anticipate his full commitment to legislative activities.

He said that the institution functioned effectively while he was away saying that his coming back was to contribute to nation-building which is a joint task.

Doguwa was the Majority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives until the nullification by the court in 2019.

