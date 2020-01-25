Kano rerun election: I will emerge victorious ― Doguwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The former Majority leader, House of Representatives and a contestant in the Saturday re-run election, Ado Alhassan Doguwa has expressed optimism in the election saying “I will emerge victorious in the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency re-run election.”

Doguwa who spoke to journalists after casting his votes at his polling unit expressed satisfaction with the high turnout of voters which he described as impressive.

The former House leader said the turnout of voters during the re-run is an indication that the people of his constituency are anxious to see him retain his seat at the National Assembly.

According to him, “We thank God for sparing our lives to witness this day. It is my belief that the impressive turnout is because of the trust my people have in me.

“They took the election very serious because of my relationship with them and the important position I occupy in the House.

“You can see what happened after the court annulled my election. I enjoyed the solidarity of the leadership of the House and all the members through what I can describe as an unprecedented parliamentarian position in the House by refusing to replace my position.”

He added that “our people are very zealous to see me back to the House. You know that our people are exposed. They have enough political awareness; and by the grace of God, I have not failed or disappointed them in any way.”

The lawmaker further stated that he was never perturbed over the Appeal Court judgment that annulled his election because, “as a lawmaker, I was part of those who come with the legal framework that produced the electoral law. I am proud and comfortable with judgment of the Appeal Court because I was out under a litmus test.

“Our judiciary are doing fine. They saw something wrong and say go and do it again. My election was not annulled because I rigged election, it was because the names of three candidates who participated in the election were omitted. They only recorded my name and that of the runner up.

“It was a clear contradiction of the provision of the electoral act. I will be proud that the judiciary used me to put the record straight.”

Under the Tudun Wada/ Doguwa Federal constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa is contesting under the ruling party, APC against PDP candidate, Air Commodore Yushau Salihu rtd.

Abdulmumin Kofa of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and Ali Datti of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are re-contesting for the Federal House of Representatives seat of the Kiru/Bebeji constituency.

Voters were seen on the queue at the Kofa, Cikin gari polling unit of Bebeji Local Government Area Saturday morning with voting going on without any hitch.

The state House of Assembly by-election takes place in some of the polling stations in Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo.

The rerun election followed cancellation in some areas in nine local government areas affecting two House of Representatives seat and five state House of Assembly seats.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

