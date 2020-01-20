Kano Pillars extends unbeaten run with late victory against Akwa United

Kindly Share This Story:



Kano Pillars have extended their unbeaten run to 11 games following a 2-0 against Akwa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Energetic Nwagwa Nyima broke the deadlock for Pillars with less than 15 minutes before stoppage time and Rabiu Ali, the ‘Masu Gida’ inspirational skipper put icing on the cake to ensure a comfortable win for the hosts

The match started with good intensity as both teams showcased brilliant football to the delight of the massive fans that trooped out to see the game.

The first chance of the match rested on Nyima whose fantastic strike narrowly missed the target after he was played through by Ali with just nine minutes into the proceedings

Both teams were compact in the middle of the park as the game increased in tempo.

Yusuf Sheun was guilty of not burying a golden opportunity on 13 minutes after he dribbled past Akwa United goalie but Maurice Chukwu was on hand to clear the danger and kept his team in the game with that fine defending.

Akwa United grew in confidence and burst forward on 23 minutes via counter-attack but Pillars’ goalie Ayeleso came out of his line to clear the danger.

With less than 10 minutes to half time former Katsina United captain, Nasiru Sani was booked for a reckless challenge on Ubong Friday.

Pillars made their first substitution five minutes before half time whistle as Yusuf Sheu made way for Alakwe Chijoke.

Both teams made their intentions known but there was no goal to separate them at haftime.

On resumption of the second half, Kano Pillars poured forward as they continued to search for the breakthrough but the resolute defense of Akwa United stood their ground to repel the every threat thrown at them

Substitute, Chijoke’s penalty appeal was turned down by the referee on 73rd minute as he claimed he has been fouled in the box

Nyima would then break the deadlock for the hosts with a diving header on 76th minute off a lofty cross into the box by Chijioke to give Kano Pillars the all important lead

Three minutes later Ali doubled Pillars lead with a sublime freekick from about 25 yards out to throw the home fans into wide jubilation

Coach Boboye made some tactical substitution but the change could not affect the scoreline as Pillars ran away with all the three points.

Nwagwa Nyima who broke the deadlock for the hosts was voted as man of the match.

