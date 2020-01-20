Breaking News
Kano PDP accepts Supreme Court judgement in good faith

By
Kano PDP, Supreme Court

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, the  Kano state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi declares that they have accepted the judgement of the court in good faith.

“We are grateful to Almighty God for the current situation. As you know we were at the High Court where the decision was not in our favor and we went for appeal, there too it was not in our favor. We then exploited the final option and went to the Supreme Court.

We have accepted the final judgement and we will forge ahead to move our party forward.”

The state PDP chairman also made called on party supporters to remain calm and steadfast and not to engage in any form of crises.

“My call to our supporters is for them to remain calm over the recent development. Let’s put hands together to move our party forward.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Governor Ganduje are trooping to the Government House to show support and celebrate the Supreme Court victory where party musicians are busy displaying their talents.

Security has been beefed up across the metropolis to avoid any break down of law and order.

