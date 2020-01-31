KANO: How I beat Jibrin with Ganduje’s support — Yako, PDP candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The House of Representatives-elect into Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano, Aliyu Datti Yako has acknowledged the support of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, towards his resounding victory over former member, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa.

Yako, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, thanked the governor in a gathering to celebrate his victory, in Kano.

Governor Ganduje and Jibrin are of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Yako said: “We depended on God to see us through and He did what we never expected. We wake up in our constituency to see everybody becoming PDP supporter from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So, it is necessary that we thank all the leaders in Kiru/Bebeji.

“We thank Governor Ganduje, the party (APC), the police, INEC and others for ensuring peaceful and smooth conduct of the election and allowing democracy to take its due place.”

Similarly, the Acting State PDP Chairman, Dankaka Hussaini Bebeji, joined Yako to thank Ganduje and others for the victory saying the member-elect will belong to two people, Kwankwaso and Ganduje.

His words: “As leaders of the party, the candidate, Aliyu went into the race under the PDP and leadership of former Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. And up till when he entered the race, we were together with Kwankwaso.

All that is needed to be done for a child or follower, he (Kwankwaso) did all for us. And we still remain loyal to him and the party. So, I am calling on our followers (Kwankwasiyya) in this constituency to consider the victory as a gift or bonanza from God.

“In these two local governments, this time around the politics took a new dimension as it united both the PDP and APC, who for years did not greet each other.

“This election brought the people together. But don’t get it twisted that their house is different as our own house is different. It is assistance, and we thank them and their leaders for the assistance.

“So the member-elect belongs to two people. In his remarks, he thanked us and them. It is a must for him to consider those who assisted us and we here because this is his base and roots.

“So him expressing his appreciation should not be faulted. I support him extending appreciation to them because they assisted us. We also say thank you.

“Let me also appeal that the member-elect is a human being and no one is perfect. Human beings are bound to make mistakes, if that happens in future, he should be pardoned.”.

In the Saturday’s re-run election, Yako polled 48,601 votes to beat Kofa, who got 13,587 votes.

It was rumoured before the Saturday’s re-run election that there are plans by the APC to work against Jibrin in the election, and ensure the emergence of the PDP candidate, Yako, who in return is expected to defect to the APC after winning the election.

It was also gathered that candidates of other parties such as PRP, and APGA, dropped their ambition to join Yako’s camp.

Recall that things started falling apart between Governor Ganduje and Jibrin as far back as when the latter worked against the wish of the APC to support Hon. Yakubu Dogara against Femi Gbajabiamila for the speakership in 2015.

The most recent was in the last general election (governorship) where Jibrin was said to have worked against the party’s candidate, Ganduje land backed Abba Gida-Gida hoping that with Abba’s popularity in Kano, he would make it.

It did not pan out that way as Ganduje retained his seat after a very tight election that was finally resolved by the Supreme Court penultimate week.

