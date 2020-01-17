Breaking News
Translate

Kano fire service gets acting director

On 10:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Fire Officer at the Kano State Fire Service, Bello Tukur, on Friday assumed duty as the Acting Director of the service.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement in Kano.

The statement said Tukur became the acting director in the agency following the death of the former director.

READ ALSO:Kano Fire Service received 36 distress calls in 2 weeks ― Official

According to the statement, the new director was born in April 1965 and joined the Kano State Fire Service in 1985 as Leading Fireman.

“Tukur had served in various divisions and was in charge of fire prevention unit when he was appointed as the Acting Director on January 16, 2020,” it added. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!