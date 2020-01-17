Kano fire service gets acting director

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Fire Officer at the Kano State Fire Service, Bello Tukur, on Friday assumed duty as the Acting Director of the service.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement in Kano.

The statement said Tukur became the acting director in the agency following the death of the former director.

According to the statement, the new director was born in April 1965 and joined the Kano State Fire Service in 1985 as Leading Fireman.

“Tukur had served in various divisions and was in charge of fire prevention unit when he was appointed as the Acting Director on January 16, 2020,” it added. (NAN)

Vanguard

