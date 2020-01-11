Kano approves N79m counterpart fund to boost healthcare delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State Government has approved N79 million as a contribution to the implementation of the 2019 Health Work Plan.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this on Saturday when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said: “The programme, which is a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dangote and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations to improve child health outcomes, is also intended to develop healthcare delivery services in the state.

“The multilateral MoU is being carried out by the state Ministry of Health, Hospitals Management Board, Drug and Medical Consumable Supply Agency and the state Primary Health Care Management Board.”

The commissioner said the Council also approved the release of N58.5 million as counterpart funds on the activities of Hadejia-Jama’are Komadugu Yobe Basin Trust Fund.

He said the Council had approved the hosting of the summit on Community Policing to further consolidate on the moves by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration to protect the lives and property of people of the state.

Garba also hinted that a sweeping reform was underway at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board following the executive approval for the amendment of the edict establishing the board to streamline its activities.

He added: “A bill would be sent to the state House of Assembly to that effect, the development followed the granting of a license to the board by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to carry out Umrah (Lesser Hajj) services along with Hajj operations.

“The amendment was also informed by the recent establishment of the propagation, education and enlightenment department, coupled with the need to create that for legal services to ensure the smooth operation of the board.”

According to him, the Council also approved the release of N71 million for the procurement of vehicles to conduct operations at Ruga Settlements and Grazing Reserves in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: