Kano anti-graft recovers over N256m in 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Muhyi Magaji, says the agency has recovered N256.01 million between January and December 2019.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano, Magaji said the commission also received 3,192 cases, out of which 1,858 were resolved.

He said that some of the complaints were rejected, some withdrawn while some are still pending.

According to him, no fewer than 156 landed properties were recovered by the commission in the year under review, adding that 24 houses and 15 farm lands were recovered across the state.

“In January, we recovered N30.39 million, February N32.67 million, March N19.61 million, April N20.57 million, May N18.50 million, and in June N16.57 million.

“In July the commission recovered N27.88 million, August N21.38 million, September N23.01, October N17.82 million, while in November and December N15.78 million and N11.81 million were recovered, respectively.

“We recorded more complaints in 2019 compared to 2018 where we received 2,542, out of which 932 cases were resolved.

“Every day we receive complaints on maladministration or administration injustice against government or individuals,” he said.

Magaji said the commission took immediate action to resolve some issues.

He said that the major function of the commission was to protect the citizen’s rights.

To effectively discharge its mandate, Magaji said the agency had established offices across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The chairman attributed the successes recorded to the support given to the commission by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the general public and media organisations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: