Kameni: Racists should be ejected from stadiums before restarting play

Carlos Kameni believes matches should be stopped if racist abuse comes from the stands, but only for those committing the offence to be ejected from the stadium.

The former Espanyol and Malaga goalkeeper was speaking to Radio MARCA after Inaki Williams suffered racial abuse at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

“It was very ugly what they did to Inaki Williams,” he said.”It’s not the identity of the Espanyol fans, they’ve stained the image of their club.

“We have to eject the racists from the stadiums and keep playing.”I would stop the matches, not suspend them – then it’s the [racists]’ victory and defeat for the lovers of this sport.”Then the police come in and act and eject them.

“We’ve improved [in dealing with racism], but it’s not enough. Things will change when people who insult are expelled from the stadiums.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

