Kaduna state govt condemns attack in southern Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has condemned the recent attack on Gora Gan village in Zangon Kataf, Southern part of the state which claimed the lives of two persons while several others sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at different hospitals.

State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who visited the area on behalf of the governor described the attack as inhuman and unfortunate.

Aruwan who visited the families of the two persons that died during said the incidence government was not happy about the sad incident but appealed for calm from residents of being the area.

According to him, the Kaduna State government was committed to sustaining peace and providing security in the area, adding that every measure will be taken to ensure that that relative peace in the region is sustained.

The Kaduna state government delegation also visited those that were injured during the attack at the General hospital, Zonkwa to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

The District head of Gora Gan, Elias Usman Gora, while commending the state government for the prompt measures taken over the incident appealed for more security in his domain.

The monarch appealed for the reopening of the police station:” Our youths should continue to live in peace and support the government in its efforts to bring permanent peace in our area”

Speaking with journalists after the security and stakeholders meeting held at Operation Safe Haven sector 7 in Kafanchan and Zango Kataf local government Secretariat, Aruwan said: ” The discussions in our meeting centre on the security of the state. We will continue to strategize and bring initiatives. As for the recent incident, we condemn what happened. Investigation is in progress. We are deeply committed to sustaining the peace in the state ” Aruwan said.

