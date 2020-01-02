Kaduna-Abuja train attack: police escorts confirm stone thrown at train – NRC

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Fidel Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), has said that the police escorts in the alleged Kaduna-Abuja attacked train confirmed that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

Okhiria made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja while assuring Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to the safety of passengers.

He denied that a train conveying passengers to Abuja from Kaduna was attacked by suspected gunmen.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of passengers,” Okhiria said.

The train, which left the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at around 10 a.m. was said to have been attacked a few kilometers to Katari, about 70 kilometers to Abuja.

